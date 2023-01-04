The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team wrapped up its four-game road trip with a 73-61 defeat against UNCG in Southern Conference action on Wednesday night inside the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
Following the loss, Chattanooga drops to 9-7 overall and 1-2 inside SoCon play. UNCG improves to a similar 9-7 overall mark while staying perfect in league action at 3-0.
UTC is now just 1-6 in its last seven games at UNCG after snapping a five-game skid a season ago. The Mocs, the nation's leader in three-pointers made entering the contest, were held to just a 24.2% (8-of-33) mark from deep and finished the game just 36.8% (21-of-57) from the floor in total.
"Credit to UNCG tonight, I thought they were the tougher team tonight. They just kind of physically, both offensively and defensively, really took it to us. I think we let missing shots affect us on both sides of the ball," said head coach Dan Earl.
"It starts off with not digging a big hole and then again, credit to UNCG. Every time we threw a punch in the second half, they came back and threw one at us. We just couldn't make plays in-a-row."
Jamal Johnson led the team in scoring for the fourth-straight game after finishing with 19 points on 7-of-16 shooting (5-of-11 3PT) and added in six rebounds. Jake Stephens flirted with a triple double after posting 17 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists in the defeat.
HOW IT HAPPENED
Chattanooga saw Stephens and Johnson connect on a couple early threes while UNCG held a 10-8 lead at the first media timeout (15:23). The Spartans continued to hold a one possession lead over the next few minutes, 18-15 (10:07).
The Mocs earned their first lead of the game, 22-21 (7:41), after a successful Jamaal Walker and-one opportunity. UNCG quickly responded with an 8-0 run on the help of a five-point possession (3PT FG + off ball foul) to take a 29-22 edge with 6:35 left in the half.
The hosts saw their largest lead of the game at nine, 33-24 (3:31), before back-to-back threes from the guests cut it back to three, 33-30 (2:20). UNCG would grab a 37-30 lead at the break to give UTC its first halftime deficit since December 3 (Gardner-Webb), a span of seven games.
After an opening basket from UNCG to start the second, UTC scored eight-straight on the help of a pair of threes to cut the deficit to one, 39-38 (15:16). The Spartans answered with an 11-3 run to tie its largest lead of the game at the time, 50-41 (11:36), and force the Mocs into a timeout.
Demetrius Davis stopped the run with a three in the corner before back-to-back UTC turnovers helped spark seven-straight UNCG points to give the home team a 57-44 (10:08) advantage. Chattanooga scored six of the next seven points to pull back within eight, 58-50 (7:46).
With UNCG leading 61-52 (6:50), UTC suffered from a nearly three-minute scoreless drought as the Spartans continued to maintain its spread. UNCG would go on to eventually close out the 73-61 victory to start SoCon play a perfect 3-0.
RECORDS/SERIES – Chattanooga 9-7, 1-2 SoCon · UNCG 9-7, 3-0 SoCon · Series: Chattanooga now leads the series 27-26.
NOTES TO KNOW
- Chattanooga trailed 37-30 at halftime… the first deficit at the break since a 39-38 tally at Gardner-Webb on December 3… span of seven games… UTC was limited to a 29.4% (5-of-17) mark from deep in the half… 38.5% (10-of-26) from the floor in total.
- UTC finished the game with just one block… lowest block total of the season… just the third time all season finishing with less blocks than its opponent… now 0-3 in games when out-blocked.
- Jamal Johnson connected on his 200th career three-pointer with his first of the game… it was his 40th with UTC… finished the game with 19 points… ended 5-of-11 from three… eighth-straight game with three or more threes.
NEXT UP – vs. VMI – Saturday, Jan. 7 – 2:00 p.m. ET – McKenzie Arena – ESPN+ – BUY TICKETS