The Chattanooga Mocs returned to The McKenzie Arena for the first time in a month, but couldn’t get its offense going, falling 59-51 to Jacksonville State in the final non-conference game of the season.
The Mocs move to 8-7 on the year and will open Southern Conference action next week at ETSU. The Gamecocks, also closing out non-conference play, improve to 7-4 overall.
After trailing most of the game, the Mocs pulled even at 46-46 on a 3-pointer from Yazz Wazeerud-Din with 6:40 to play. Jacksonville State pulled away with the next five points and went 6-of-6 in the final 30 seconds to hold off Chattanooga’s late game effort.
Chattanooga started out with the first four points of the game, but the Gamecocks responded with an 11-0 run, it’s largest of the game to lead 11-4 at the 4:01 mark of the opening frame. The Mocs pulled to within 15-12 at the end of the period with scoring from three different players.
Jacksonville State added to its lead in the second quarter, carrying a 28-20 advantage into halftime.
Chattanooga came on strong in the third quarter, outscoring JSU 21-14 and drawing to within one point at the end of the period, 42-41. Raven Thompson scored 10 of her team-best 18 points in the frame. The Mocs were 7-of-14 from the field and perfect from the free throw line, 6-of-6.
In the fourth, Chattanooga pulled even at 46-46 with 6:40 to play on a 3-pointer from Yazz Wazeerud-Din. However, the Gamecocks outscored UTC 13-5 down the stretch and made their final six points on free throws in the last 30 seconds.
Thompson led the Mocs with 18 points and just missed a double-double with nine rebounds. She was 6-of-6 from the free throw line. Abbey Cornelius was also just shy of a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds. She added three blocked shots and two assists.
Addie Grace Porter found her way on the score sheet in the game with 10 points, making 3-of-6 from the field and a pair of 3-pointers. Wazeerud-Din had nine points in the game and scored her 1,000th career point in Division I. She and Porter each added six rebounds.
Chattanooga shot 33.3 percent from the field and was 14-of-16 from the free throw line.
Jacksonville State’s Keiara Griffin led all scorers with 19 points and had a team-best seven rebounds. Shawnta Shaw was 7-of-8 from the free throw line, making all six shots down the stretch, and had 14 points.
Chattanooga will open Southern Conference play on Thursday, January 5 on the road at East Tennessee State. The game is set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. in Brooks Gym. Follow all the action online at GoMocs.com.
TEAM RECORDS
Chattanooga: 8-7
Jacksonville State: 7-4
SERIES HISTORY
Chattanooga leads 9-3 and suffered its first loss at home, 6-1. JSU has won each of the last two games.