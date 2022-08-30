Oh those beautiful two words…GAME WEEK! It’s here. Finally. After months of preparation and a fall camp looking at all too familiar faces, the 12th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs get to square off against their first opponent of the year, and there’s no time for easing into the campaign.
Southern Conference foe Wofford comes to the Scenic City Saturday. How unique is it for the Mocs to open the season with a SoCon opener? Here’s the entire list…
Sept. 4, 2010: L, 41-42, No. 3 Appalachian State, Finley Stadium
Yep, 45 prior seasons in the SoCon, it’s happened just once.
"Well, it's a league opponent week one, you know, that's the thing,” Coach Rusty Wright began. “It's not like we're starting off easing into the schedule you know. We have to be ready to go right out of jump street because honestly, it's like playing two games in one.
"You got to be ready because it counts more so than the others (openers). Hopefully, we keep growing like we've been growing the last two-and-a-half to three weeks, and we'll continue on that trajectory."