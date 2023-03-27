University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Vice Chancellor & Director of Athletics Mark Wharton is a winner of the Cushman & Wakefield Athletics Director of the Year Award (ADOY), the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) announced today.
This honor spans seven divisions (NCAA FBS, FCS, Division I-AAA, II, III, NAIA/Other Four-Year Institutions and Junior College/Community Colleges) and includes a total of 28 recipients. Wharton is one of four in the nation to represent the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).
The ADOY Award highlights the efforts of athletics directors at all levels for their commitment and positive contributions to student-athletes, campuses and their surrounding communities.
"The Cushman & Wakefield Athletics Director of the Year Award has grown to become a universally recognized and respected honor for leaders in college athletics over the last two decades," said Pat Manak, NACDA Chief Executive Officer. "This year we are proud to honor many seasoned veterans, as well as a few new faces, who have faithfully guided their departments through the steady waves of change the industry has overcome in the last few years. This deserving group of athletics directors are a source of inspiration not only for their peers, but for young administrators everywhere who are climbing the ladder to follow in their footsteps."
Cushman & Wakefield is in its second year of sponsoring the award. The ADOY Award program is in its 25th year and has recognized a total of 556 deserving athletics directors to date. Wharton is the first AD from UTC to be recognized with this prestigious honor.
"I am very humbled and grateful for this recognition," stated Wharton. "Our student-athletes do an amazing job of representing our University in the classroom, in competition and in the community. I am lucky to have a great group of coaches who have created a winning culture, along with the best support staff I could ask for. This honor is a reflection of everyone's hard work and commitment to doing things the right way."
Mark Wharton is in his sixth season at UTC. During his tenure, the Mocs reached unprecedented success in the classroom and new heights in fundraising and fan engagement, all while returning a championship culture to the Scenic City.
In the classroom, student-athletes set a new mark with a 3.421 overall GPA in the spring of 2020 and graduation rates for student-athletes set a new record at 91 percent in 2022. On the fundraising front, the Mocs Club increased donorship by over 220 percent and unrestricted support by nearly 30 percent in fiscal year 2022. In competition, men's basketball, women's basketball, soccer, softball and wrestling have all won SoCon titles over the last five years.
Wharton has an eye for hiring talented coaches and that was very evident over the last year. He made four new hires in the spring of 2022, including Julie Torbett Thomas (volleyball), Dan Earl (men's basketball), Shawn Poppie (women's basketball) and Blaine Woodruff (men's golf). Two of the four were sitting head coaches, while the other two were assistants at prestigious programs.
Wharton's leadership skills have also been recognized nationally at the FCS level. He currently serves on the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision Athletics Directors Association (FCS ADA) Executive Committee, is the Chair of the Southern Conference Athletic Directors and is in his first year as a member of the NCAA Division I Football Championship Committee as well as the FCS Regional Advisory Committee.
"Cushman & Wakefield is thrilled to welcome the 28 new recipients into the ADOY family," said Craig Cassell, Executive Managing Director, Leader, Education Advisory Group and Co-Leader, Sports & Entertainment Group at Cushman & Wakefield. "We are humbled by the leadership and initiative the candidates demonstrated to achieve this designation. We are also inspired to emulate their actions and qualities and be a steward of the candidates' commitment to student-athletes and the communities they serve. Cushman & Wakefield is proud to be a NACDA partner and honored to sponsor the ADOY award."
Winners will be recognized in conjunction with the 58th Annual NACDA & Affiliates Convention at the World Center Marriott Resort in Orlando, Fla., at the beginning of the Association-Wide Featured Session on Tuesday, June 13, starting at 4 p.m.
Winners of the 2022-23 Cushman & Wakefield AD of the Year Awards are:
Mark Wharton - University of Tennessee at Chattanooga
All NACDA-member directors of athletics in the United States, Canada and Mexico who met the criteria were eligible for the award. Among the criteria were service as an AD for a minimum of five academic years; demonstration of commitment to higher education and student-athletes; continuous teamwork, loyalty and excellence; and the ability to inspire individuals or groups to high levels of accomplishments. Additionally, each AD's institution must have passed a compliance check through its appropriate governing body (i.e., NCAA, NAIA, etc.), in which the institution could not have been on probation or cited for a lack of institutional control during the tenure of the current athletics director.
Nominators were NACDA-member directors of athletics, institutional presidents and conference commissioners, as well as other respected intercollegiate athletics administrators. Special Divisional Selection Committees composed of current and former directors of athletics, current and former commissioners and other key athletics administrators voted on nominees for the award. A complete listing of Selection Committee members can be found here.
About NACDA: Now in its 58th year, NACDA is the professional and educational Association for more than 22,000 college athletics administrators at more than 2,200 institutions throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico. NACDA manages 18 professional associations and four foundations. In addition to virtual programming, NACDA hosts six major professional development events in-person annually. The NACDA & Affiliates Convention is the largest gathering of collegiate athletics administrators in the country. For more information, visit www.nacda.com.