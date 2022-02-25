They don't make them like this maniac Dewayne Gass, but according to him, they don't make them like Chattanooga.
"This is a special place. There's a lot of great programs, but this is yours. The ‘C’ that I wear on my jacket and that's out on that floor, that's all of us," Gass said.
35 plus years ago, Gass came up with the idea of the “Moc Maniac.” Aimed at enhancing the in-game experience, and making the choice of who the maniac would be, was the easiest part.
"Mack McCarthy was in his second year coming from Auburn and he said, with the winning tradition Chattanooga has, we need an SEC type atmosphere. So, we talked about this and we talked about things the Moc Maniac would do. Then they said, well who's that guy going to be? I said, me, and they said prove it."
Little did he know the memories he helped provide any and all that walked through the Roundhouse doors, he'd experience so many in his own right. From his first day on the job.
"Stepping out on the floor on roller skates and Mike Royster our equipment manager and arena director not hearing about it and chasing me with a broom. Which was an amazing moment."
To unforgettable interactions with the likes of the late Pat Summitt, who became a friend.
"To know what her condition was and to know that some crazy guy from Chattanooga could be special enough, or made special enough that Pat Summitt would stop you and say hello, it's a special memory."
It's always tough to step away from doing something you love. But when you leave a legacy in its own like Dewayne Gass, you'll never be forgotten. Because you leave a little maniac in all of us.
"It's an extremely impressive thing and you don't see it very often because it is a difficult thing to do. Always having a great attitude and high energy while you're out there. It's extremely impressive and extremely special," Mocs men’s basketball coach Lamont Paris said.
"Great energy guy, just a great heart, who truly, truly, truly loves the Chattanooga Mocs. We've been thankful to have him around. He's a good dude," Mocs women’s basketball coach Katie Burrows said.
"The guy doesn't get paid. He gets paid through the satisfaction of helping. Anybody that gets paid through the satisfaction of helping is a hero," voice of Mocs women’s basketball Larry Ward said.
"Hey it's not about me and what I've done for the school. It's what the city and the fans have done for me. It's good stuff."