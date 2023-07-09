Debuting the 2023 wolf gray third kits, the Chattanooga Red Wolves faced Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC Saturday night with a final result of 1-1 for the second straight draw between the clubs.
This match marks the ninth points that Chattanooga has picked up from losing positions and the fifth comeback at home for the Red Wolves.
The clubs will not see each other again until the final regular season match of the year in Colorado.
The Red Wolves pressed early against the Hailstorm, with Chevone Marsh and Pedro Hernández leading the charge with solid opportunities early.
The home side collected 44 final third entries in the first half and nine shots overall to Colorado’s four, but the visiting squad got on the board just before the half with a goal from Trevor Amann.
After a frustrating opening 45 minutes, Chattanooga continued their press into the second half, edging out Northern Colorado for possession (53.9% to 46.1%) into the final quarter of the match, but were held off the board by a strong performance from the Hailstorm goalkeeper.
The home team remained frustrated through the closing minutes of the second half with shots either blocked or going just wide of the net.
The Red Wolves finally found their equalizer in extra time with Ropapa Mensah’s team-leading fourth goal of the season to avoid the shutout.
Goalkeeper Carlos Avilez picked up another solid performance against Northern Colorado with six saves, nearly reaching his franchise setting record of eight saves, also against the Hailstorm.
“I think he’s one of the best goalkeepers in our league and every week he keeps us in games,” shared head coach Jimmy Weekley, on Carlos Avilez. “ …[h]opefully we can win one for him, for as well as he does.”
“The guys are getting more confidence,” said forward Pedro Hernandez. “Today showed a lot. It was a good step forward and it was a great effort.”
The next two matches will see the Red Wolves on the road against South Georgia Tormenta FC and One Knoxville SC on July 15 and July 22, respectively. The Red Wolves’ next home match will be Saturday, July 29 against North Carolina FC.