Senior pitcher Ashley Rogers opened the 2022 Lady Vol Challenge spinning her first career perfect game, retiring 15 consecutive ECU batters to record the 13th individual and 15th overall perfect game in program history.
The right-handed All-American struck out 12 for a new season-high and became the first Lady Vol to record a perfect game since Erin Gabriel in 2016, and Tennessee picked up an 8-0 run-rule win to open its two-day home tournament.
Game 1 - #14 Tennessee 8, ECU 0
A preseason All-SEC selection, Rogers gave the defense behind her little work to do on Saturday, striking out seven of the first nine Pirates she faced. Including a stretch of six-straight punchouts, Rogers finished the afternoon with 12 strikeouts for a new season-high both individually and for Tennessee (32-13) as a team.
The senior from Athens, Tennessee, struck out the side three times in five opportunities on the way to her dozen Ks. Of the three outs not recorded by Rogers, only one ball managed to leave the infield and harmlessly found the glove of senior outfielder Kiki Milloy.
Reigning co-SEC Player of the Week Ivy Davis continued her blistering stretch of games by blasting her ninth home run of the season, her first since her two-homer performance at Western Carolina last week. The two-run bomb in the second inning moved Davis into third on the team in the category, while the super senior also moved into shared possession of the team lead in multi-RBI games with 11. She finished the game 2-for-2 with three RBIs and a walk.
The Volunteer offense as a team showed great efficiency on the day, scoring their eight runs on eight hits and five walks while not striking out for the second time this season.
The scoring started when Milloy took advantage of an ECU error to score the game's first run in the top of the first. After leading off with an infield single, the center fielder moved to third on Amanda Ayala's base hit and was able to come home on an error in right field, scoring her team-leading 45th run of the season.
If Rogers had not completely shut the door on ECU, the third inning would. Up 3-0 after Davis' two-run shot, sophomore catcher Rylie West tripled to the left-center field gap to score Zaida Puni. Super senior Ashley Morgan immediately brought both West and herself home, parking her eighth homer of the season in the outfield bleachers to make the score 6-0.
Davis notched her second RBI hit of the ballgame with two outs in the bottom of the third, lacing an RBI single that brought home senior right fielder Kaitlin Parsons from second to give the Lady Vols a seven-run edge.
Milloy also produced the game-ending run, bringing home junior DP Madison Webber on a sacrifice-fly in the fifth to cap scoring at 8-0.
Parsons' three stolen bases on the day were the most in a single game by a Lady Vol this season and the second time she has done so in the Orange and White.
The Lady Vols followed their season template for success, improving to 17-2 when hitting two or more home runs and 24-5 when scoring first. When scoring five-plus runs, Tennessee is now 25-2 on the season and has done so in five of their last eight games.