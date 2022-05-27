The McCallie Blue Tornado would have two chances to win their first state baseball title since 2014, and third overall, in what's been a rain soaked Spring Fling.
The day off lit the fire under the Blue Tornado and opponent Lipscomb Academy. After a first inning that saw seven runs scored between both teams, the final two innings were even crazier.
The Mustangs scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to take a 13-9 lead into the bottom half. McCallie didn't bat an eye.
Senior Carter Hewitt came to the plate with two-on and smacked a three-run home run to bring the Blue Tornado within one run.
After Lipscomb would walk the bases loaded, sophomore Zach Porter came to the plate. Porter was two-for-two on the day and already had two RBIs as well.
It was his next two RBIs that forever etched him in McCallie sports history. Porter singled through the left side to bring in the tying and go-ahead runs as the Blue Tornado win a wild 14-13 game that brought home the program's third state championship.
Fifteen runs alone were scored in the last two innings between the two teams. The title is McCallie's first since 2014 with their first state championship coming in 1976.