Nearly a dozen players participated in Mocs Pro Day on Friday.
Position coaches, team personnel and scouts from the NFL, CFL, USFL and XFL all came to Scrappy Moore Field to see if these players could be the next Chattanooga alums to potentially make an impact at the professional level.
"Crazy, it's surreal dreaming about going to the NFL my whole life. As soon as I started playing football, watching football, it was like, 'I want to play in the NFL,' explained defensive lineman Devonnsha Maxwell.
"It's surreal coming out, see all the teams coming to watch me work out, me and McClendon and the other guys. It's just a dream come true."
Maxwell and offensive lineman McClendon Curtis have been turning heads at the national level. Maxwell was invited to this year's Hula Bowl and Shrine Bowl, while Curtis went to the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine.
This Pro Day was the next step, another chance to show off their skills ahead of the 2023 draft.
Curtis described the process, saying, "Man, it was amazing. I got to come out here with my boys, watch all my guys perform and just get better, get a chance to improve our stock and show them what Chattanooga has."
The pair has left quite the impact on the Mocs program since joining the team in 2017, and they've never forgotten about the advice Head Coach Rusty Wright once gave them.
"If you want your dreams to come true, you've got to work hard as much as you can. Just letting me know that all the hard work and everything has been true, so I just keep taking that with me for as long as I can play this game that I love," Maxwell elaborated.
Now, they're looking to find a new home in the NFL, just as their former teammate Cole Strange did one year ago.
Curtis said, "It's the second year of having the continuous support from the NFL and all the scouts just coming out to see what Chattanooga has. Obviously, last year we had Cole Strange, but this year, we've got a lot more guys to offer to the NFL."
The NFL Draft kicks off on April 27 at 8 p.m.