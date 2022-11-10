After 24 years of educating students and coaching football, Cleveland High School Football Head Coach Marty Wheeler is set to retire in December as an employee of Cleveland City Schools.
Wheeler, a native of Piedmont, AL, joined Cleveland High School in 2019 after 20 years of experience in the field. During his time at CHS, Wheeler led the Raiders into the playoffs twice and had 11 students sign scholarships to play collegiate football.
In October, Wheeler led our team to capture attention across the state of Tennessee after the Raiders broke Maryville football’s region winning streak, which dated back to 2000.
Coach Wheeler said this decision will give him and his family the opportunity to move closer to family in Alabama. “First off, I want to thank Dr. Dyer and the Cleveland administration for the opportunity for the past 4 years. I’ve had the opportunity to meet and build relationships with faculty and staff members of the community and students,” Wheeler said.
“Cleveland is a great place to live. This decision is based strictly on what was important for me and my family. I wish nothing but the best for this program moving forward.”
CHS Athletic Director Al Morris said Coach Wheeler is an excellent coach who has had a lasting impact on numerous lives throughout his career at Cleveland High School. “We appreciate everything he has done for our football program and community. We respect his decision and wish him nothing but the best,” Morris said.
“As we move forward, we will be active in our search for the next head football coach. We ask that you respect the process. Know that we will be diligent in our search for the best fit to carry on our rich traditions of fierce pride at Cleveland High School. Our student athletes’ best interest will continue to be our number one priority.”