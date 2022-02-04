For the second time of his career, sophomore guard Malachi Smith (Belleville, Ill.) has been named the Southern Conference Player of the Month (January) following his efforts last month, the conference office announced Friday afternoon.
Smith becomes just the second Moc in program history to be a repeat winner of the monthly award after he picked up the laurel in December of the 2020-21 season. Casey Jones also won the award twice in his career, both coming during the 2014-15 season.
Smith averaged 23.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 2.4 assists during the month of January to help lead Chattanooga to a 7-1 record in conference play over that span. Smith posted a 47.7% (62-of-130) field-goal percentage including a 46.7% (21-of-45) mark from beyond the arc.
Of the eight games, Smith scored 20+ points in the first six including a 33-point performance at Western Carolina on January 12. Smith also grabbed at least five rebounds in every game during the month with nine being the high on two separate occasions.
Earlier last month, Smith became the only Moc in program history to win SoCon Player of the Week honors four times in a season, besting Casey Jones who earned the honor three times in 2014-15. In addition, Smith became the first SoCon player to win POTW four times in a season since Stephen Curry (Davidson) claimed the award eight times in 2008-09.
In total, the point guard is one of only two Mocs to ever win POTW five times with Willie White also being selected five times over the stretch from 1981-84. He also is just the 26th SoCon player to win it five or more times in a career since the award started during the 1968-69 season.
Chattanooga (18-5, 8-2) hosts Mercer (13-10, 6-4) on Saturday for a nationally-televised contest on ESPNU. Tip-off is set for 12 p.m. ET inside McKenzie Arena. It will be a WHITE OUT with the first 1,500 fans receiving FREE WHITE OUT Rally Towels, courtesy of Dr Pepper.