The February 2022 edition of National Signing Day brought out big numbers in the Chattanooga-area as plenty of local student-athletes signed to further their athletic and academic careers.
At McCallie four state champion football players signed. William Riddle to ETSU, Kenzy Paul to Duke, Thomas Pilon to Furman, and Matthew Plunkett to Georgetown.
Six football players signed at East Hamilton High School. Jeremiah Flemmons will play ball at Austin Peay while his brother Jaxon goes to the University of the Cumberlands. Justin Lee to MIT, Luke Bohn to Pamona, Makail Pratt to Tennessee Valley Prep, and Kaunyae Burgans to Cumberland University.
At Bradley Central High School, Karter Howard is going to Austin Peay while Josh Helsdon will go to Tennessee as a preferred walk-on.
Also up in Bradley County at Cleveland High School, Tate O'Bryan is off to Lenoir-Rhyne, Jonathan Heralus is going to the University of the Cumberlands, and Leo Palelei is going to Papago in Arizona.
Marion County High School had three signees as Boomer Winters and Warren Gavin are off to the University of the Cumberlands and Mason Keel is going to Kentucky Wesleyan.
Also in Marion County over in South Pittsburg the 1A state champs are sending running back DeAndre Kelly to UT Martin, Gio Davis to Iowa Western Community College, and Reid Peacock to Cumberland University.
Four Notre Dame High School student-athletes are heading to college as Kenzie Campbell is going to Miligan University to play basketball, Tim Vaughn is staying local as he heads to Lee University to play basketball, Regan Wolf is going to Traveca Nazarene to play volleyball, and Davina Sharma is off to Azusa Pacific to swim.
A record twelve signed their letters of intent at Boyd Buchanan School. For football, Brody Grant is going to Washington and Lee, Karson Gay to Virginia, and Colbe Haddox to Murray State. For lacrosse, Matthew Malone to Benedictine, Josh Sutton to Calvin University, Collin Richardson to Belmont Abbey College, and Pierce Frost to Grand Canyon University. Ashley Young is off to Berry College for swimming, JK Walters to Verry College for golf, Caleb Kelly to Oklahoma City for golf, Grant Carlton to King University for baseball, and Alauna Sims to Ball State for gymnastics.
Five Ringgold Tigers football payers are continuing their careers. Kyle White to West Georgia, Cole Carlock to Berry, Levi Gunn to Harding, Jevon Coney to Tufts, and Brody Gann is staying home to play for the Chattanooga Mocs.
At Northwest Whitfield, Haynard Maynard is off to Huntington to play football.
The 5A state runner-up Calhoun Yellow Jackets had seven sign. Brendan Gray, Christopher Lewis, and Christian Lewis are all going to Berry. Three signed with service academies. Kendrick Kirby to Army, Gage Leonard to Navy, and Quin Smith to Air Force. Last but not least, Cole Speer is heading to Athens to play for the reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs.
At Chattooga, Katie Williams signed to play softball at Emory and Henry College. Three football players also signed as LeShaun Lester signed with Southern Illinois, Rowan Burdick with Emory and Henry, and Jaylon Johnson with Shorter University.