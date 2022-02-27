Boyd Buchanan School in Chattanooga has announced the hiring
of Gary Rankin as the head football coach of the Buccaneers.
“Boyd Buchanan is extremely excited to have Coach Rankin lead our football program and to be part of the Buccaneer community. His credentials, consistency, and success will be a tremendous asset to not only the athletic department but Boyd Buchanan School” said Director of Athletics Matt Pobieglo.
“Coach Rankin exemplifies excellence and his leadership in all aspects of the student athlete experience will be invaluable in the classroom, field, community and throughout Boyd Buchanan”.
Rankin comes to Boyd Buchanan with a wealth of experience as the winningest head football coach in Tennessee history. He has amassed 467 wins and 17 TSSAA Football State Championships, winning four at Riverdale and thirteen titles over the last sixteen years at Alcoa.
Rankin’s teaching and coaching career spans over four decades as he began in 1982 at Smith County. He coached seven TSSAA Mr. Football winners at Riverdale and nine more at Alcoa, including NFL veteran Randall Cobb. Rankin is also a member of the TSSAA Hall of Fame, Blount County Hall of Fame, and Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame. He has received various “Coach of the Year” honors and has coached one Gatorade Player of the Year.
“I’m excited to be part of the Boyd Buchanan community, it is a tremendous opportunity to lead the football program” said Coach Rankin. “It’s about family and the chance to work with my son JT and be part of a great school. I can’t wait to get to work and extremely honored to be named head coach of the
Buccaneers”.
“We are so excited to welcome Coach Rankin to the Boyd Buchanan family” said Dr. Jill Hartness, Head of School. “I’d like to thank Athletic Director, Matt Pobieglo, for his strategic vision and leadership that forged this partnership and continues to strengthen BBS athletics. It’s a great day to be a Buccaneer”.
Rankin and his wife, Sandra, have three children: John Tucker, Zeke, and Addie. Gary and Sandra are proud grandparents to one grandson, J.C.