Dozens of kids spent Saturday morning and early afternoon at Fort Finley. Volkswagen continued its national youth soccer clinic tour at Fort Finley.
Making special appearances were former U.S. Men’s National Team star Landon Donovan and VW Group of America, President and CEO Pablo Di Si. Donovan provided on-field training and Di Si helped further spotlight VW’s commitment to drive the game of soccer forward.
Although the kids were not necessarily able to watch Donovan dominate the pitch in his prime, he is more than happy to give back to the next generation of soccer players.
Donovan explained, "I grew up, five years old, I was playing soccer my whole life. When I come to places I don't normally get to come to and I see this kind of passion, it's awesome."
"It was a great day. I had a lot of fun and it's good for the community," he added.
Di Si discussed the impact of having a legend like Donovan involved in the clinic.
"It's great that he spends time traveling around the U.S. in these soccer clinics and teaching these kids what he learned in three World Cups and throughout his career. That demonstrates what type of individual he is."
Di Si said, "The kids did absolutely great. I was stunned by the level of skill and commitment these kids have."
VW Youth Soccer Clinics will serve kids ages 10-14 years old from local youth organizations, including CFC Foundation, The Urban League of Greater Chattanooga, The Emerald Youth Foundation, River City Youth Collective, Boys & Girls Club of Chattanooga, Big Brothers Big Sisters of great Chattanooga, On Point, Girls of Chattanooga, RiseUP, North River Soccer Association, Redoubt Soccer Association, East Ridge Parks & Rec and YMCA of Chattanooga.