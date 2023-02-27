The league office released the bracket for the 2023 Southeastern Conference Women's Basketball Tournament, and No. 3 Tennessee has earned a double bye and will open play on Friday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
The Lady Vols (21-10, 13-3 SEC) are slated to compete at approximately 8:15 p.m. ET on Friday in the tourney's 10th game. They will meet the winner of Thursday night's game between No. 6 seed Alabama (20-9, 9-7) vs. the victor of Wednesday's tilt between No. 11 Florida (16-13, 5-11) and No. 14 Kentucky (10-18, 2-14). The SEC Network will have the broadcast.
Tennessee is 2-0 vs. Florida, 1-0 vs. Alabama and 1-0 vs. Kentucky this season, concluding the regular season with an 83-63 victory at UK on Sunday afternoon. The other top-four seeds in the SEC Tourney are No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 LSU and No. 4 Ole Miss.
UT will be competing for its 18th all-time SEC Tournament crown. The Big Orange have advanced to the semifinal round the past two seasons, falling to the eventual champion (South Carolina in 2021, Kentucky in 2022) on both occasions in Greenville and Nashville, respectively.
This marks the sixth appearance for the tourney in Greenville after it previously was held there in 2005, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2021.