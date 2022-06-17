The Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves have been on quite the tear as of late. Winners of three in-a-row, all by the score of 1-0, Chattanooga has a big weekend at home with two matches in three days.
The first of those two matches was Friday night as the SheWolves welcomed Tennessee SC to CHI Memorial Stadium.
Tennessee SC dominated much of the beginning with multiple chances but the Lady Red Wolves used one big transition piece to turn the tide. Summer Hernandez fended off two defenders on her tail and put it past the TNSC keeper for a 1-0 Chattanooga lead in the first half.
Not too much long, Hernandez crossed a beautiful ball from the left side that almost went the entire length of the box, until Hollie Massey came out of no where to bury it home.
Chattanooga would add one more goal in the second half as they cruised to their fourth straight victory 3-0 over Tennessee SC.
The Lady Red Wolves sit just three points behind South Central Division leader South Carolina United FC as they welcome Peachtree City MOBA on Sunday for a match at 7:30 at home.