The Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves entered Friday in need of a victory in their final regular season match to win the USL W League South Central Division title.
The club in their way in South Georgia Tormenta FC, won the league last year, and edged out the Lady Red Wolves by a point for last season's division crown.
The visitors wasted no time getting on the board as Kaylie Chambers found the back of the net in the 18th minute.
A stagnant first half turned into a desperate second 45 for the home team.
Chattanooga was able to outshoot Tormenta 17-10, but out of those 17 shots, none found the net.
Tormenta FC comes into CHI Memorial Stadium and ruins a potential banner night for the Lady Red Wolves with a 1-0 win.
There's still some hope for Chattanooga as it pertains to the playoffs.
Tennessee SC plays Southern Soccer Academy on Sunday, July 2nd. If Tennessee SC loses or draws, Chattanooga wins the division. A win by Tennessee SC and the Lady Red Wolves season is over.