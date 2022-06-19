The Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves welcomed Peachtree City MOBA for their second match in three days. The SheWolves have been on fire with four straight victories and a chance to get into a tie for first in the USL W League South Central Division with a win.
The Lady Red Wolves kept heavy pressure for much of the first half but had to fend off a Peachtree City attack at certain times. The Lady Red Wolves eventually broke through off a corner kick late in the first half.
Hollie Massey served it up and Mackenzie Smith headed it home as Chattanooga took a 1-0 lead into halftime.
In the second half, it was much of the same from Chattanooga as Jada Cooper would get on the scoresheet not once, but twice.
Two Cooper goals along with Smith's was enough for a 3-0 win and their fifth straight victory.
Chattanooga sits tied for first in the South Central Division and will now take their winning streak on the road. The Lady Red Wolves go to Southern Soccer Academy (Marietta, GA) on Friday.