Chattanooga wasted no time getting on the board Wednesday night in its 74-60 win at Georgia State.
The Mocs won the tip and after a couple of passes, Sigrun Olafsdottir drained a 3-pointer from the right side to give the Mocs the lead for good and sparking a 12-0 run. Yazz Wazeerud-Din added another three from the other side to make it 6-0 less than a minute into the contest.
Raven Thompson capped off the run with the next six points, giving the Mocs a 12-0 lead, and it’s largest run of the game, with 7:05 left in the first quarter. UTC was 8-of-13 from the field in the opening period and shot 75 percent (3-4) from the 3-point line.
Chattanooga led wire-to-wire and were out in front by as much as 23 points late in the fourth quarter. Raven Thompson recorded her second double-double with a career-high 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead all scorers. She was one of four Mocs in double digits on the night.
Wazeerud-Din added 19. Abbey Cornelius had 14 and Addie Grace Porter chipped in 13.
The Mocs started the second quarter outscoring the Panters 12-4 over the first half of the period and carried a 35-26 lead into the half.
The Panthers would keep the Mocs advantage in the single digits for most of the third quarter, but UTC would finally pull away with a 10-0 run late in the frame and led 55-39 headed into the fourth.
Chattanooga didn’t let up in the fourth, keeping its lead into double figures throughout. A spurt of six points put UTC out front 67-45 with 5:10 to play. UTC would score five more points compared to GUS’s four for its largest lead of the game, 72-49 with 2:45 remaining.
Georgia State made a late run, but couldn’t get close enough, scoring 11 straight on the Mocs in the final two minutes, getting only as close as 12 points.
Georgia State drops to 4-5 on the year. Chattanooga improves to 6-3 overall and will travel to Tuscaloosa, Ala., Saturday to face the Crimson Tide in a 1:00 p.m. Eastern time tip off.