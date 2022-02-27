When it comes to high school girl’s basketball greatness, look no further than the McMinn Central Chargerettes. The history lies within their head coach, Johnny Morgan, who is one of only three girl’s basketball coaches in TSSAA history to achieve 1,000 wins.
Needless to say, Morgan has had his fair share of stars over the years. His latest is sophomore Molly Masingale.
Masingale, in less than 60 varsity games, has already eclipsed the 1,000-pt mark. She leads a Chargerettes team that has pieced together a 25-4 season, won a district championship, and sit pretty in the region semifinals after a blowout win Friday night over CSAS.
McMinn Central hasn’t been to Murfreesboro since 2016. They’re itching to get back to the Glass House and Masingale believes her team has what it takes to be remembered forever in Englewood.