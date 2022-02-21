The East Hamilton boy’s basketball team has silently been one of the best in the Chattanooga area for producing talent. Just look at Jamaal Walker for the Chattanooga Mocs, an East Hamilton High School grad.
Their latest talent is hard to miss. Cade Pendleton stands six feet, ten inches tall. Though, he’s not a traditional big man. Pendleton can shoot lights out from beyond the arc.
Shooting is something that’s always been a part of his game and it’s a huge advantage for a Hurricanes team that will play for a AAA-District 6 Tournament championship on their home floor on Tuesday.
He chats his game, recruitment, the Hurricanes budding rivalry with Red Bank, and what makes high school hoops so special with Ben Bobick as they battle in a traditional game of HORSE.