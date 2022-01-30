The Christian Heritage boy’s basketball program has been developing quite the standard down in Dalton, GA. The Lions made it all the way to the final four in Georgia a few years ago and have only built on the success of that year.
The growth of their program is evident in some of their younger players like sophomore Jax Abernathy. Abernathy scored 53 points in a single game this season in the Lions win over Hamilton Heights, a traditional national power in the Chattanooga area.
Abernathy is the reigning region player of the year, an award he won as a freshman, as he hopes to lead Christian Heritage back to the final four and beyond.