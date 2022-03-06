Horsing Around: Chattanooga Prep's Jayden Green

Chattanooga Prep is in its fourth year of existence. For the first time, the school has a varsity boy’s basketball team. They’re not like most varsity basketball teams though. The team is fielded by only eighth and ninth graders.
The Sentinels have defied the odds this season by making it to both their district and region championship games. Playing against older kids most of the time, this team hasn’t shied away from the moment as they continue to make history.
Freshman Jayden Green is one of those players, who earned the right to be featured on Horsing Around by beating his fellow teammates in a game of “Knockout.”
The Sentinels have such a bright future, understand the history they’re making, and hope to continue their winning ways all the way to Murfreesboro.
Chattanooga Prep will play in a sectional game with a chance to go to the TSSAA 1A state tournament on Monday at 7 p.m. at Clay County.