The Red Wolves hosted the Charlotte Independence on Wednesday night in the first-ever meeting between the two sides.
Obleda’s side looked to continue building momentum following an important 2-0 win on the road against Central Valley Fuego FC in Fresno, CA the game before.
The Red Wolves started well and looked bright but were the first to concede in the 20th minute, when Hector Acosta headed home from a corner to put the visitors ahead.
Only three minutes later however the Red Wolves answered in style, as Rafa Mentzingen set up Rey Ortiz to unleash a right footed beauty from outside the box to level the game at 1-1.
Six minutes later the Red Wolves would find a second, as Josue España played a ball into Juan Galindrez who finished well to put the hosts in front 2-1. That wouldn’t be all for the Red Wolves in the first half however, winning a penalty with Galindrez stepping up to the spot to put Obleda’s side 3-1 up going into halftime.
Unreal Red Wolves soccer would only continue into the second half, as Rey Ortíz repaid the favor to Mentzingen who unleashed his own ‘golazo’ from outside the box to make the score 4-1.
Mentzingen would continue to play puppet master in the 66th minute, setting up Galindrez to score from close range to complete his hat trick and the first-ever hat trick at CHI Memorial Stadium.
Jorge Paez would join in on the fun in the 73rd minute, scoring to put the Red Wolves up 6-1, and then assisting in the 84th minute to Pedro Hernandez for his first ever goal for the club.
Carlos Avilez would put his stamp on the match in the 87th minute, decisively saving a Charlotte penalty kick to put the cherry on top of a historic night at the den.
The 7-1 victory saw several records broken, including the most goals scored in club history as well as in the history of USL League One. Juan Galindrez scored a hat trick completing the first-ever hat trick at CHI Memorial Stadium.
The historic performance marks one of the best in club history, and one that shows the Red Wolves are back as frontrunners for the 2022 USL League One Title.