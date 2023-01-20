It's always must-see when Baylor and McCallie meet up in any sport. The Red Raiders took down the Blue Tornado in the Best of Preps championship game in December and they would do it again Friday night.
Baylor escapes Duke Arena with a 54-52 region win over their rival.
In 2A-District 4, it was a battle on East 3rd St. Brainerd took the first game against CSAS in early December and they would earn a big road win Friday night. The Panthers take down the Patriots 70-62 to move into a tie for first place in the district.
Over in East Ridge the Pioneers drop a close 3A-District 6 game to Chattanooga Central. The Purple Pounders get the road win, 63-59.
Down in north Georgia the Murray County girls continue their dream run. The Lady Indians took care of business as they defeat Gordon Central, 58-23.
Murray County is now 14-4 overall and a perfect 8-0 in region action.