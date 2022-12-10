GPS senior Kennedy Ball is one of 62 girls across the nation named to the 2022 Fall High School All-American Team.

One local high school student athlete has received a very special honor. GPS senior Kennedy Ball was named to the 2022 Fall High School All-American Team.

Ball is the first female athlete from Chattanooga to receive the award.

It is one of the greatest honors a high school athlete can achieve. Only 62 girls across the nation were named All-Americans.

Ball spent five years as a starter for the Bruisers. She was Co-Captain of this year's state championship team. Ball scored 15 goals and had 15 assists in 2022. She will attend the University of Arkansas to continue her soccer career.

Tags

Recommended for you