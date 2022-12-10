One local high school student athlete has received a very special honor. GPS senior Kennedy Ball was named to the 2022 Fall High School All-American Team.
Ball is the first female athlete from Chattanooga to receive the award.
It is one of the greatest honors a high school athlete can achieve. Only 62 girls across the nation were named All-Americans.
Ball spent five years as a starter for the Bruisers. She was Co-Captain of this year's state championship team. Ball scored 15 goals and had 15 assists in 2022. She will attend the University of Arkansas to continue her soccer career.