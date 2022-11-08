It's no surprise to see the Georgia Bulldogs back on top of the College Football Playoff rankings following their 27-13 win over Tennessee on Saturday. The Dawgs now have the inside track to the SEC championship game in Atlanta.

Tennessee suffered their first loss of the season and ended up in a good spot. The Vols fall from No. 1 to No. 5 in the second week of the CFP rankings.

Alabama drops to No. 9 after their overtime loss to LSU. Below is the full top 25.

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Michigan 

4. TCU

5. Tennessee

6. Oregon

7. LSU

8. USC

9. Alabama

10. Clemson

11. Ole Miss

12. UCLA

13. Utah

14. Penn State

15. North Carolina

16. NC State

17. Tulane

18. Texas

19. Kansas State

20. Notre Dame

21. Illinois

22. UCF

23. Florida State

24. Kentucky

25. Washington 

