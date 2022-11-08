It's no surprise to see the Georgia Bulldogs back on top of the College Football Playoff rankings following their 27-13 win over Tennessee on Saturday. The Dawgs now have the inside track to the SEC championship game in Atlanta.
Tennessee suffered their first loss of the season and ended up in a good spot. The Vols fall from No. 1 to No. 5 in the second week of the CFP rankings.
Alabama drops to No. 9 after their overtime loss to LSU. Below is the full top 25.
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Michigan
4. TCU
5. Tennessee
6. Oregon
7. LSU
8. USC
9. Alabama
10. Clemson
11. Ole Miss
12. UCLA
13. Utah
14. Penn State
15. North Carolina
16. NC State
17. Tulane
18. Texas
19. Kansas State
20. Notre Dame
21. Illinois
22. UCF
23. Florida State
24. Kentucky
25. Washington