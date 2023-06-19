If you've turned on a Tennessee baseball game over the past five years, there's a good chance you've seen Camden Sewell on the mound.
Before Sewell was striking out batter after batter on Rocky Top, he was just a kid from Cleveland, Tennessee.
Cleveland Assistant Principal David Turner explained, "He came in young with some good raw, athletic ability. His dedication, hard work and competitiveness just completely separated him from from most normal kids that pitch on pitch in high school.
It seems like every young baseball player has aspirations of making it to the collegiate and, eventually, professional level. There are few who can actually make that dream a reality.
For Camden, the realization that he could play in the SEC came in high school.
Jason Sewell, Camden's father, shared a story about that moment.
"He went to workout his sophomore year. I had a good friend of mine who coaches at Carson Newman--Tom Griffin-- and he was there to see him. Carson Newman is a DII program."
Griffin told Sewell that Camden had the talent of a DI player.
"And I was like, 'You really think so?' He's like, 'Yeah, definitely. He's a DI guy.'"
So, why Tennessee?
"He was recruited. We went all over the country seeing all the schools and everything," explained Sewell.
"One thing I never asked him was, 'What do you want? When he committed and they asked that same question, he said, 'Well, I wanted to play in the SEC. When I visited Tennessee, I loved Tennessee, and I wanted to be close to home, so my family could come see me play."
A lot went into Camden's decision to return for his fifth year on Rocky Top this season.
Sewell shared that Camden had a chance to play professionally.
He said, "Last year, [Camden] got calls during the draft and he decided that he really didn't want to play pro ball, but loved his college experience. When Vitello called, he already had a job. He graduated. He had a job and was working."
"Vitello called him and said, 'Hey, you know you have your COVID year. Are you interested in coming back and playing one more year? You can say you didn't leave that on the table," Sewell continued.
He says Camden got to thinking about it.
"Things kind of fell into place. It was really a God thing, and everything worked out. It's been an unbelievably great ride and great decision for him."
Camden has been a starter and he's been a reliever. No matter his role, he's been able to thrive in big situations.
His father explained that Camden just believes in himself and his ability to pitch.
"At the level he's at now, he's really learned how to pitch. At the younger levels, he was able to kind of throw it by some guys early and get away with one pitch. Now, he's learned in the SEC, it doesn't matter how hard you throw.
He continued, "He's learned how to pitch he's kind of recreated his delivery and what he does. He's very confident in his ability, and that's one thing I'm extremely proud of.
That ability dates all the way back to his time as a Blue Raider.
Turner shared, "The kid never backed down. That's something that you look for, not just in a high school athlete, but that's something that you look for from an adult--seeing him respond that way with a calm, mature competitiveness and always rising to that challenge."
Sewell has come a long way both on and off the bump.
"It's always funny. When he was here, he spoke about five or six words a day--not very emotional. I love to see him out there pitching, celebrating, getting fired up and becoming emotional from time to time. You never really saw that in his personal life while he was walking the halls here," Turner explained.
Now, Camden is playing in Omaha for the second time in three years, and he and his family are not taking moments like this for granted.
His father explained, "To know what they've gone through and what they've been through...I mean, I'm almost in tears right now talking. This has been a very emotional week."
"We're extremely proud, and we're very much aware of how special this is and the ride we've got to go on with our kid and this program."
With his appearance in Saturday's game against LSU, Sewell becomes the first player in Tennessee program history to appear in two College World Series.