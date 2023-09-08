FNF3 Scoreboard

Mitchell 20
F
Andrews 3
Lipscomb Aca 31
F
Baylor 34
York Inst. 27
F
Bledsoe Co. 17
Silverdale 24
F
CCS 51
Sale Creek 12
F
Chattanooga Prep 8
Coahulla Creek 14
F
Chattooga 17
Rosman 43
F
Cherokee 6
New Faith Christian Academy 22
F
Copper Basin 39
McMinn Co. 46
F
East Hamilton 20
Loudon 30
F
East Ridge 0
Cleveland 43
F
Farragut 21
Mae Jemison 13
F
Fort Payne 61
Ringgold 7
F
Gilmer (GA) 31
Trion 65
F
Gordon Cent. 6
Tennessee Heat 8
F
Grundy Co. 37
Signal Mtn. 7
F
Hixson 19
Ooltewah 17
F
Knox Central 24
Fayetteville 14
F
Marion Co. 21
Brainerd 20
F
McMinn Cent. 21
Sweetwater 14
F
Meigs Co. 21
Smoky Mtn. 27
F
Murphy 49
McCallie 42
F
MUS 35
Boyd Buchanan 35
F
North Cobb Christ. 0
Westminster Christ. 63
F
North Jackson 38
Fyffe 53
F
North Sand Mtn. 0
Knox Webb 41
F
Notre Dame 7
North Murray 35
F
NW Whitfield 38
Sand Rock 7
F
Pisgah 50
Howard 0
F
Rhea Co. 35
Heritage 28
F
Ridgeland 7
Dalton 21
F/OT
Rockmart 14
Boaz 38
F
Scottsboro 63
South Pittsburg 29
F
Sequatchie Co. 7
Soddy Daisy 28
F
Sequoyah 10
LaFayette 21
F
Sonoraville 41
Polk Co. 40
F
Tellico Plains 7
Chattanooga Central 21
F
Tyner Acad. 27
Bradley Cent. 35
F
Walker Valley 0
Lookout Valley 6
F
Whitwell 56

