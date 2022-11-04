|Coahulla Creek
|33
|Adairsville
|48
|Highland Tech
|8
|Andrews
|77
|Dade Co.
|43
|Armuchee
|7
|Harpeth
|0
|Bledsoe Co.
|22
|LFO
|7
|Bremen
|41
|Goodpasture
|7
|CCS
|27
|Heritage
|23
|Central
|35
|Sale Creek
|0
|Clay Co.
|49
|Boyd Buchanan
|16
|CPA
|20
|Trion
|13
|Darlington
|44
|DeKalb Co.
|14
|East Hamilton
|21
|Polk Co.
|28
|East Robertson
|55
|Silverdale
|27
|ECS
|23
|Decatur
|31
|Fort Payne
|8
|Brainerd
|8
|Giles Co.
|36
|Murray Co.
|10
|Gordon Cent.
|20
|Lookout Valley
|8
|Gordonsville
|49
|Alleghaney
|22
|Hayesville (NC)
|37
|North Sand Mtn.
|14
|Lexington
|49
|St. Benedict
|6
|McCallie
|42
|Campbell Co.
|7
|McMinn Co.
|39
|Albemarle
|20
|Murphy
|49
|Rockmart
|66
|North Murray
|34
|Cedartown
|58
|NW Whitfield
|13
|Rhea Co.
|17
|Oak Ridge
|36
|Hatton
|20
|Pisgah
|40
|Ooltewah
|14
|Powell
|49
|Macon Co.
|14
|Red Bank
|21
|LaFayette
|19
|Ridgeland
|7
|Gordon Lee
|10
|Ringgold
|34
|Bradley Cent.
|20
|Science Hill
|25
|Brewer
|14
|Scottsboro
|45
|Sonoraville
|39
|SE Whitfield
|14
|McMinn Cent.
|43
|Sequatchie Co.
|27
|Red Boiling Springs
|17
|South Pittsburg
|52
|Cherokee
|28
|Starmount
|21
|Hixson
|0
|Stone Memorial
|37
|Grundy Co.
|6
|Sweetwater
|35
|Trousdale
|14
|Tyner Acad.
|47
|Central
|7
|Upperman
|34
|Karns
|14
|Walker Valley
|20
|Meigs Co.
|12
|Westmoreland
|16
|Jo Byrns
|13
|Whitwell
|38