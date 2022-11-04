Scores for November 4, 2022
FNF
Coahulla Creek 33
F
Adairsville 48
Highland Tech 8
F
Andrews 77
Dade Co. 43
F
Armuchee 7
Harpeth 0
F
Bledsoe Co. 22
LFO 7
F
Bremen 41
Goodpasture 7
F
CCS 27
Heritage 23
F
Central 35
Sale Creek 0
F
Clay Co. 49
Boyd Buchanan 16
F
CPA 20
Trion 13
F
Darlington 44
DeKalb Co. 14
F
East Hamilton 21
Polk Co. 28
F
East Robertson 55
Silverdale 27
F
ECS 23
Decatur 31
F
Fort Payne 8
Brainerd 8
F
Giles Co. 36
Murray Co. 10
F
Gordon Cent. 20
Lookout Valley 8
F
Gordonsville 49
Alleghaney 22
F
Hayesville (NC) 37
North Sand Mtn. 14
F
Lexington 49
St. Benedict 6
F
McCallie 42
Campbell Co. 7
F
McMinn Co. 39
Albemarle 20
F
Murphy 49
Rockmart 66
F
North Murray 34
Cedartown 58
F
NW Whitfield 13
Rhea Co. 17
F
Oak Ridge 36
Hatton 20
F
Pisgah 40
Ooltewah 14
F
Powell 49
Macon Co. 14
F
Red Bank 21
LaFayette 19
Half
Ridgeland 7
Gordon Lee 10
F
Ringgold 34
Bradley Cent. 20
F
Science Hill 25
Brewer 14
F
Scottsboro 45
Sonoraville 39
4 qtr
SE Whitfield 14
McMinn Cent. 43
F
Sequatchie Co. 27
Red Boiling Springs 17
F
South Pittsburg 52
Cherokee 28
F
Starmount 21
Hixson 0
F
Stone Memorial 37
Grundy Co. 6
F
Sweetwater 35
Trousdale 14
F
Tyner Acad. 47
Central 7
F
Upperman 34
Karns 14
F/OT
Walker Valley 20
Meigs Co. 12
F
Westmoreland 16
Jo Byrns 13
F
Whitwell 38

