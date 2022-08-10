FNF3 Scoreboard

Many in the Tennessee Valley have been dealing with flash flood warnings, and yes even some flash flooding in low-lying spots. Periods of heav… Read More
Chattanooga
Fog
H 75°
L 71°
75°
Altamont
Rain
H 84°
L 70°
71°
Athens
Light Rain
H 83°
L 69°
74°
Benton
Fog
H 75°
L 71°
75°
Chatsworth
Fog
H 75°
L 71°
75°
Dalton
Mostly Cloudy
H 76°
L 70°
76°
Dayton
Rain Shower
H 77°
L 66°
69°
Dunlap
Fog
H 75°
L 71°
75°
Murphy
Light Rain
H 83°
L 69°
74°
Pikeville
Rain Shower
H 77°
L 66°
69°
Summerville
Partly Cloudy
H 80°
L 70°
80°
Ringgold
Fog
H 75°
L 71°
75°
Trenton
Fog
H 75°
L 71°
75°