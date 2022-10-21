FNF3 Scoreboard

Scores for October 21, 2022
FNF
Bledsoe Co. 28
F
Monterey 36
Gordon Lee 28
F
Adairsville 42
Tyner Acad. 20
F
Alcoa 42
Robbinsville 16
F
Andrews 28
Christian Heritage 56
F
Asheville Christian Academy 6
Fort Payne 21
F
Athens 48
Notre Dame 35
F
CAK 30
Dalton 13
F
Calhoun 28
RePublic 0
F
CCS 69
Dade Co. 33
F
Chattooga 7
Hayesville (NC) 17
Half
Cherokee 17
Giles Co. 10
F
Cleveland 24
Bremen 10
F
Coahulla Creek 14
North Georgia 6
F
Copper Basin 33
Red Bank 0
F
East Hamilton 14
Central 19
F
East Ridge 14
Soddy Daisy 14
F
Hixson 21
Boyd Buchanan 7
F
Knox Webb 42
Silverdale 20
F
Knoxville Grace 3
LFO 14
F
LaFayette 30
McMinn Co. 14
F
Loudon 0
Signal Mtn. 7
F
Marion Co. 33
Baylor 34
4 qtr
MBA 35
West Toronto 0
F
McCallie 55
Rockwood 49
F
McMinn Cent. 39
North Murray 35
F
Model 28
Swain Co. 14
F
Murphy 20
Fannin Co. 49
F
Murray Co. 6
Kate Duncan Smith 7
F
North Jackson 60
Collinsville 28
F
North Sand Mtn. 12
Heritage 40
F
NW Whitfield 36
Brainerd 22
F
Ooltewah 21
Trion 42
F
Pepperell 14
Section 8
F
Pisgah 35
Lookout Valley 0
F
Polk Co. 35
Bradley Cent. 30
F
Rhea Co. 10
Ringgold 42
F
Ridgeland 14
Gordon Cent. 0
F
Rockmart 63
Cosby 14
F
Sale Creek 53
Crossville 7
F
Scottsboro 54
Central 51
F
SE Whitfield 6
Whitwell 13
F
Sequatchie Co. 31

