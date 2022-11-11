|Mountain Island
|0
|Andrews
|35
|MUS
|16
|Baylor
|42
|Franklin Road Acad.
|21
|CCS
|36
|Hayesville (NC)
|14
|Christ the King
|13
|Whitwell
|6
|Clay Co.
|46
|Upperman
|42
|East Hamilton
|43
|Bledsoe Co.
|14
|East Robertson
|38
|McCallie
|38
|Ensworth
|28
|North Murray
|28
|Fellowship Christian
|49
|Christian Heritage
|37
|Greene Co.
|6
|Scottsboro
|10
|Leeds
|35
|Silverdale
|13
|Lipscomb Aca
|77
|Oak Ridge
|13
|McMinn Co.
|12
|East Wilkes
|34
|Murphy
|38
|Walker Valley
|0
|Powell
|48
|Dade Co.
|7
|Rabun Co.
|47
|Cherokee
|12
|Robbinsville
|39
|Gordonsville
|14
|South Pittsburg
|7
|Pisgah
|48
|Southeastern
|28
|Red Bank
|21
|Stone Memorial
|6
|McMinn Cent.
|21
|Sweetwater
|55
|Commerce
|21
|Trion
|45
|Westmoreland
|17
|Tyner Acad.
|42
|Heritage
|13
|Walnut Grove
|17