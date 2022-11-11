Scores for November 11, 2022
FNF
Mountain Island 0
F
Andrews 35
MUS 16
F
Baylor 42
Franklin Road Acad. 21
F
CCS 36
Hayesville (NC) 14
F
Christ the King 13
Whitwell 6
F
Clay Co. 46
Upperman 42
F
East Hamilton 43
Bledsoe Co. 14
F
East Robertson 38
McCallie 38
F
Ensworth 28
North Murray 28
F
Fellowship Christian 49
Christian Heritage 37
F
Greene Co. 6
Scottsboro 10
F
Leeds 35
Silverdale 13
F
Lipscomb Aca 77
Oak Ridge 13
F
McMinn Co. 12
East Wilkes 34
F
Murphy 38
Walker Valley 0
F
Powell 48
Dade Co. 7
F
Rabun Co. 47
Cherokee 12
F
Robbinsville 39
Gordonsville 14
F
South Pittsburg 7
Pisgah 48
F
Southeastern 28
Red Bank 21
F
Stone Memorial 6
McMinn Cent. 21
F
Sweetwater 55
Commerce 21
F
Trion 45
Westmoreland 17
F
Tyner Acad. 42
Heritage 13
F
Walnut Grove 17