Today, the Cincinnati Reds have announced that Jose Moreno will return to the Chattanooga Lookouts for the upcoming 2023 season.
Joining Moreno on staff will be pitching coach Brian Garman, hitting coach Daryle Ward, and coach Jefry Sierra.
This season will be Jose Moreno’s fourth season in the Reds organization and second in Chattanooga. Last season, as the manager of the Lookouts, Moreno helmed a team that featured several of the organization’s top prospects, including Elly De La Cruz, Matt McLain and Brandon Williamson.
Prior to becoming the Lookouts skipper, Moreno served as the manager of the Single-A Dayton Dragons, where he led the team to a 65-55 record.
Joining Moreno on staff are Brian Garman and Daryle Ward. Garman will serve as the team’s pitching coach after spending the previous three seasons as a pitching coach with the Dragons.
Hitting coach Daryle Ward will be returning to Chattanooga after two consecutive years with the Dragons. Ward spent 2019 in Chattanooga as the team’s hitting coach under manager Pat Kelly.
Rounding out the coaching staff is coach Jefry Sierra. Sierra is entering his ninth season with the organization. Last year Sierra was the outfield/baserunning coach with Dayton and spent his first seven years in the organization at the Reds’ DR facility.
The Lookouts also welcome Wade Hebrink, who will be in his first year as the team’s athletic trainer and Kyle Laughlin, who will be in his first season as the Lookouts strength and conditioning coach. Performance coach Michael Bonifay and video & technology specialist Nick Mundy will also be on staff.