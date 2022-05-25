Day two of the 2022 Spring Fling sent some local teams home early while others kept their state championship aspirations alive.
Below are the results from our nine area teams who competed on Wednesday.
Baseball
D I-A
Lookout Valley's first trip to Murfreesboro in 14 years is a short one as the Yellow Jackets were eliminated by Bradford 7-4.
D II-A
Silverdale Baptist Academy also saw their program's second trip to the Spring Fling end early as the Seahawks lost 8-7 in extra innings to Northpoint Christian and were eliminated.
D II-AA
Three-time defending state champion Baylor was stunned yet again as their bid for a four-peat came to a close at the hands of Lipscomb Academy, 3-2. This comes less than 24 hours after the Red Raiders dropped their opener to rival McCallie 3-2 in a game that was shortened due to weather.
Speaking of the Blue Tornado, they continued their winning ways on Wednesday defeating Knoxville Catholic 8-2 and earning a trip to the state championship game. They'll get two chances, if needed, to win their first state baseball title since 2014 when they take on the winner of Lipscomb Academy and Knoxville Catholic on Thursday at 2 p.m. (ET) at Wilson Central High School in Lebanon, TN.
Softball
D I-AA
After jumping out to a 2-0 lead and then eventually losing 5-2 in their opener to Forrest, the Meigs County Lady Tigers faced elimination on Wednesday. After a two-run home run tied things up in the fifth, Lorretto was able to plate a run in the top of the sixth to defeat Meigs County 3-2 and eliminate them.
D I-AAA
Soddy Daisy faced elimination in the morning on Wednesday against Brighton. The Lady Trojans quickly jumped ahead by scoring six runs in the bottom of the first and never looked back as they avoided being bounced with a 6-0 win.
Unfortunately, they would only stay alive for a few more hours as the Women of Troy fell 9-3 to Gibbs later in the day and were sent home.
D II-AA
Three of the four finalists in D II-AA are Chattanooga teams in Baylor, GPS, and Chattanooga Christian School. The six-time defending state champion Red Raiders squared off against the Chargers and were able to swiftly defeat them 15-0 in three innings.
GPS used a big second inning to take down Tipton-Rosemark 9-2 to set up what feels like an annual state game with Baylor.
The Red Raiders and Bruisers will battle for a trip to the state championship game on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. (ET). CCS will take on Tipton-Rosemark in the losers bracket at 11 a.m. (ET). The winner of the Baylor-GPS game will play in the title game later in the day at 6:30 p.m. (ET). The loser will take on the winner of CCS-Tipton-Rosemark at 5 p.m. with the winner of that game earning a spot in the title game.
Local 3 will be providing more live coverage from the Spring Fling throughout the day on Thursday. Follow along with Sports Reporter Ben Bobick on Twitter @BenBobickLocal3 and be sure to tune into Thursday evening's newscasts for updates from Murfreesboro.