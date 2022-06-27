There's no place like home. Just ask former, and now new, head football coach of the Polk County Wildcats, Derrick Davis.
Davis accepted an opportunity to return to his old stomping grounds last week when he decided to take the helm of the Polk County football program again.
He's no stranger to the area having been a 1990 graduate of Polk County. He spent 18 seasons as the head football coach where his teams had 13 straight winning seasons, their first-ever undefeated regular season in 2009, and won five region championships.
Davis stepped down after the 2018 season and spent two years coaching at McMinn Central and then spending last year on the staff at Rhea County.
He's thrilled to return home to take over the Wildcats football program and he hopes to make the most of his second chance.