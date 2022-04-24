The Dan Earl era has kicked off with a huge signing of highly touted graduate transfer Jake Stephens, an All-Southern Conference First Team selection from VMI in 2021-22, the Chattanooga men's basketball program announced on Monday.
Stephens was a four-year letter winner for the Keydets under Earl and was one of the most productive players in the SoCon over the past few seasons. Stephens was a highly sought-after recruit when he entered his name in the transfer portal a few weeks ago.
"We are extremely excited to welcome Jake Stephens to the Mocs family. He had an outstanding career for us at VMI and made himself one of the best players in the Southern Conference," Earl stated.
"When he decided that he wanted to make a change, he was flooded with offers. We are thrilled to continue coaching Jake for his final season."
The 6-11 versatile center finished the 2021-22 season averaging 19.6 points (2nd in SoCon), 9.0 rebounds (2nd in SoCon) and 3.3 assists (9th in SoCon) while shooting a league-best 49.0% from three. Stephens, a Musselman High School product out of West Virginia, appeared in 120 games for VMI and finished with 1,416 points, 730 rebounds, 284 assists and 153 blocks.
"Jake is a skilled and talented big who will impact our program at both ends of the court. We love his versatility, unselfishness, work ethic and his shooting ability," added Earl.
The best part of landing the highly-talented Stephens? The impact off the court. According to the head ball coach, the Chattanooga community will become very familiar with his personality and who he is as a person, rather a ball player.
"The Mocs community and fans will love watching him on the court this season, but also getting to know the type of person he is off the court."