They say whatever happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas. In 2022, what happened in Vegas, will forever stay in the Chattanooga football history books.
Mocs offensive lineman Cole Strange made UTC history as he's the first Moc to be drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft. The New England Patriots made the call to Strange as he was picked 29th overall Thursday night in Las Vegas.
Strange becomes the 47th Moc to be selected in the NFL Draft and highest selection ever. Before the Pats made Strange a first round pick, Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens held the title as the earliest Moc off the board when he went 89th overall to San Francisco in 1996.