It was a beautiful weekend for golf in the Scenic City. The Chattanooga City Four-Ball event took place at Moccasin Bend Golf Course.
The two-day event featured partners playing a best-ball format. The best-ball format means all four golfers in the group play their own ball and the teams of two take the best score on each hole to count for their overall score.
In the men's division, Evan Kidwell and Langston Potts ran away with it with a two-day total of 124. The duo shot 60 on day one and 64 on day two to win by seven strokes.
The senior's division had some drama on Sunday. The teams of Brent and Kip Henley, Michael Jenkins and Richard Keene, and Wes Gilliland and Jim Lett went to a playoff. Jenkins and Keene would prevail on the second playoff hole to take home the seniors title.
There were plenty of other flight winners. Alex Bivens and Brian Hunt took home the City Flight. Jimmy Watkins and Scott Patton were the winners of the Moccasin Flight.
An historic tournament, the Chattanooga City Four-Ball in 2022 definitely did not disappoint.