WEDNESDAY NIGHT BOYS GHSA SCORES:
The 22-2 Christian Heritage boy's basketball team continue their remarkable season with a first round win in the GHSA Class Division-II state playoffs. The Lions defeated Lincoln County 73-46 to advance. They'll take on Macon County in the second round.
North Murray also earned the right to host a first round game in Class AA. The Mountaineers took down Banks County 72-61. They'll travel to South Atlanta next on Saturday.
In Class A Division-I, the Dade County Wolverines fell on the road to Athens Christian 71-55. Chattooga pulled out a 60-57 win over Tallulah Falls at home in the first round. The Indians will travel to Mount Vernon for their second round match-up.
Murray County fell 85-63 in Class AA. LaFayette lost 73-53 to Cedar Grove on the road in Class AAA while Ringgold lost to Sandy Creek 100-57.
In Class AAAA, NW Whitfield lost 74-49 to Union County and SE Whitfield lost 73-45 to Walnut Grove.
Calhoun earned a home game in Class AAAAA, but the Yellow Jackets would lose 60-54 to Eastside.
There was some girls action Wednesday night as well with Chattooga falling 67-45 to Athens Christian in Class A Division-I.