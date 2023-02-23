The Lions won in convincing fashion over Lincoln County while the Mountaineers closed things out in the second half against Banks County.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT BOYS GHSA SCORES:

The 22-2 Christian Heritage boy's basketball team continue their remarkable season with a first round win in the GHSA Class Division-II state playoffs. The Lions defeated Lincoln County 73-46 to advance. They'll take on Macon County in the second round.

North Murray also earned the right to host a first round game in Class AA. The Mountaineers took down Banks County 72-61. They'll travel to South Atlanta next on Saturday.

In Class A Division-I, the Dade County Wolverines fell on the road to Athens Christian 71-55. Chattooga pulled out a 60-57 win over Tallulah Falls at home in the first round. The Indians will travel to Mount Vernon for their second round match-up.

Murray County fell 85-63 in Class AA. LaFayette lost 73-53 to Cedar Grove on the road in Class AAA while Ringgold lost to Sandy Creek 100-57.

In Class AAAA, NW Whitfield lost 74-49 to Union County and SE Whitfield lost 73-45 to Walnut Grove.

Calhoun earned a home game in Class AAAAA, but the Yellow Jackets would lose 60-54 to Eastside. 

There was some girls action Wednesday night as well with Chattooga falling 67-45 to Athens Christian in Class A Division-I. 

