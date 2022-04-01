Chattanooga Mocs sophomore guard Malachi Smith has been named The 2022 Lou Henson National Player of the Year as Collegeinsider.com announced a plethora of yearly awards on Friday.
The Lou Henson National Player of the Year Award is presented annually to the top mid-major player in NCAA Division I basketball. Smith is the second Southern Conference player to win the award (Fletcher Magee, Wofford, 2019) since its inaugural crowning in 2010.
"I can't even speak. It's such a blessing," said Smith after finding out he claimed Lou Henson Award honors. "It's something that is showing off that all the hard work is paying off.
"There's so many great names on that list this year and everyone is very deserving of the award. For them to pick me? It's just a blessing and an honor."
Smith was named the 2022 Southern Conference Player of the Year after a historic scoring season at the point. Smith was the only player in NCAA Division I basketball that posted at least 600 points, 200 rebounds, 50 assists, 50 steals and 50 3PT FG made and one of eight players with a 50% FG, 40% 3PT, 80% FT stat line.
The Belleville, Ill., native scored the most points in a single season (DI era) in program history with 696 and has amassed 1,115 career points at UTC in just two seasons. He ended the season averaging 19.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game to lead the squad to a 27-8 record and an appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
ABOUT THE AWARD
The Lou Henson National Player of the Year Award, which is presented annually to the top mid-major player in division I college basketball, honors the former Illinois and New Mexico State head coach who won 775 games in 41 seasons.
Henson is the winningest coach in Illinois basketball history with 423 victories. During his 21 seasons (1975-1996), Henson led the Fighting Illini to 16 postseason appearances, including 12 NCAA tournaments and a Final Four appearance in 1989.
Henson, who is also the all-time winningest coach in New Mexico State history with 289 victories, is one of only 11 coaches to take two different schools to the NCAA Final Four. His teams have made 19 NCAA appearances and four NIT appearances.
Players on teams from the following conferences are eligible for the award: America East, Atlantic Sun, Big Sky, Big South, Big West, Colonial, Horizon, Ivy, Metro Atlantic, Mid-American, Mid-Eastern, Missouri Valley, Northeast, Ohio Valley, Patriot, Southern, Southland, Southwestern, Summit, Sun Belt, West Coast.
PAST LOU HENSON NATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2022: Malachi Smith, Chattanooga
2021: Max Abmas, Oral Roberts
2020: Nathan Knight, William & Mary
2019: Fletcher Magee, Wofford
2018: Clayton Custer, Loyola Chicago
2017; Justin Robinson, Monmouth
2016: Thomas Walkup, Stephen F. Austin
2015: Ty Greene, USC Upstate
2014: Langston Hall, Mercer
2013: Matthew Dellavedova, Saint Mary's
2012: Kyle O'Quinn, Norfolk State
2011: Matt Howard, Butler
2010: Keith Benson, Oakland