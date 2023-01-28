Chattanooga fell 56-48 to Western Carolina at home. The Mocs drop to 12-10 overall and 4-3 in Southern Conference play.
The Catamounts improve to 9-13 on the year and 2-5 against the league.
Chattanooga's record against the Catamounts is 82-13 with the loss and 39-7 at home. UTC is 70-12 against Western Carolina in SoCon regular season. The last time the Mocs lost at home to the Catamounts was Kiley Hill's first season with WCU. UTC lost 61-53 on Feb. 8, 2020.
The Mocs shot 35.3% (18-51) for the game and was 5-of-22 from the 3-point line while making 7-of-9 from the free throw line.
Western Carolina shot 59.5% (22-37), the best field goal percentage of any UTC opponent this season. The 37 field goal attempts is the fewest by any UTC opponent this year.
The Catamounts outrebounded Chattanooga 33-14. 14 is a season low for UTC.
UTC scored 20 points off 30 Western Carolina turnovers … 30 is the most turnovers by a Mocs opponent. WCU scored just six points off 14 UTC miscues.
Chattanooga trailed by nine at the end of the first quarter but put together a 9-2 run bookended by back-to-back 3-pointers from Brooklyn Crouch at the start of the second to cut the Cats lead to 17-15 with 6:44 to play in the period.
UTC was allowed just five more points the rest of the half and trailed 31-20 at halftime.
UTC started the third on a 7-0 run and got within a point, 35-34, at the 3:35 mark of the quarter, but WCU responded with a 7-2 run to lead by six with 10 minutes to play (42-36).
WCU led by as much as 13 points in the final quarter.