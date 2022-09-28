Chatter bounced across the walls, mingled with dribbling basketballs as the Shawn Poppie Era of Chattanooga women’s basketball got underway.
With the tip-off of the 2022-23 season just under six weeks away, the Mocs hit the court, full of energy, ready to get the 49th season of Chattanooga basketball underway.
“It’s a different feeling, being ‘first official day,” Mocs first-year head coach Shawn Poppie said. “Today is kinda, the countdown begins.”
Chattanooga welcomes Young Harris to The McKenzie Arena Monday, November 7, the first of 15 non-conference matchups. The Mocs will take Alabama, Tennessee, Austin Peay and Georgia State as well as former Southern Conference member Marshall. League action will start January 5 at East Tennessee State.
Nearly half the Mocs roster is new to Chattanooga as is three-quarters of the coaching staff. Eight on the current roster played are UTC letterwinners while Poppie brought in three transfers along with three freshman signed or committed from the last administration.
“While we had some new faces in the sense to Chattanooga, there’s 14 brand new ones for me,” Poppie said.
Check out the full schedule online at GoMocs.com and purchase season tickets today the McKenzie Arena box office or online. Prices start at $99. Seating will be limited due construction in the Roundhouse so get your tickets today!