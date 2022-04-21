It's quite amazing what you can accomplish when you love your job and just put your head down and work. Chattanooga State head baseball coach Greg Dennis is the perfect example.
In 33 years as a head coach at the junior college level, Dennis has achieved something not many coach anywhere has achieved, his 1,000th win.
The Chatt St. Tigers swept a doubleheader on Wednesday that not only gave Dennis his 1,000th win, but his 1,001st win as well.
His head coaching career began at Collin County in Texas before moving back home where he's been the skipper for the Tigers for nearly two decades.
A state champion baseball player at Notre Dame High School, Dennis's work now speaks for itself.