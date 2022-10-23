Chattanooga Red Wolves SC advanced to the Semifinals of the USL League One Playoffs for the second consecutive season, downing defending champion Union Omaha 1-0 after extra time in front of a packed CHI Memorial Stadium.
A scoreless first 90 minutes saw Omaha apply plenty of pressure resulting in a handful of solid chances, but Chattanooga's Carlos Avilez in goal was able to thwart each and every Omaha chance. The difference came down to a special Rafa Mentzingen effort just beyond the 100th minute of the match in which the Brazilian midfielder weaved his way through the Omaha defense before curling in a long-range winner in the 101st minute.
Enjoying a stellar season thus far, Chattanooga's 'keeper earned a clean sheet in his first playoff appearance with a fantastic five-save performance.