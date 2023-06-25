The Chattanooga Red Wolves took on Charlotte Independence SC Saturday night at home for the first match at CHI Memorial Stadium since Wednesday, June 7.
In a heated, intensely physical match, the Red Wolves forced a draw with a two goal comeback with second half goals from Pedro Hernández and Chevone Marsh. The final meeting between the two clubs will be on September 9th in Charlotte.
Under the new leadership of interim head coach Jimmy Weekley, the Red Wolves pressed aggressively through the opening minutes of the first half.
While both sides split offensive opportunities, Charlotte converted a hard shot outside the box into a goal for their first of the match.
The Red Wolves looked to organize for a goal of their own through the midway point of the half and had a handful of set piece chances on corner and free kicks; however, the visiting Jacks would extend their lead to two goals in the 39th minute with a goal from Rayan Djedje to carry into the second half.
The home side looked to right the ship in the second and found their first of the match in the 60th minute from Pedro Hernández, his first of the season.
The second half fell into disarray as the animosity picked up from both sides, ultimately resulting in two match ejections for the Red Wolves with newcomer Omar Gomez and backline piece Mekeil Williams exiting the match in the 76th and 80th minutes. Head coach Jimmy Weekley also picked up a yellow card in the fray and a short meeting between both head coaches and match officials called for each head coach meeting with their respective squads to bring the groups back to an even keel.
As the clock headed toward extra time, the Red Wolves fought to keep their opponent off the board with the two-man disadvantage, with a series of blocks from Avilez and Cardona to give the Red Wolves a chance to equalize in the lengthy stoppage time. The thrilling equalizer would come in the 90+6th minute from Chevone Marsh to split the points with the visitors.
“I just wanted them to play hard no matter what the situation is,” shared interim head coach Jimmy Weekley on the two-man disadvantage. “Being down two players like that…I couldn’t be more proud of our guys and how they fought. They made a mistake in the back, and we made them pay.”
The Red Wolves will head on the road next to take on Richmond Kickers on July 1 and will next play at home on July 8 against Northern Colorado Hailstorm.