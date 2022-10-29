Chattanooga Red Wolves headed to USL League One Final for first time in club history

Playing down a man for 51 minutes, Chattanooga Red Wolves SC stunned the top-seeded Richmond Kickers with an 85th-minute Rafa Mentzingen winner to advance to its first-ever USL League One Final with a 1-0 victory.
Chattanooga's Semifinal win serves as the largest upset in League One postseason history as the Red Wolves become the lowest-seeded side to ever reach the League One Final. Additionally, the Richmond Kickers become the first regular-season champions to fail to win the league title.
The Kickers dominated possession for the majority of the match and had a number of chances early in the match as they rode the momentum of a record-breaking regular season and 5,526-person full City Stadium. The match went on to favor the hosts even more as the Red Wolves were reduced to 10 men in the 39th minute due to a studs-up tackle by David Texeira.
Against all odds, Chattanooga went on to limit Richmond's record-breaking offense to just two shots on target after the hosts went up a man. The dagger came from League One veteran Rafa Mentzingen who - just a week after his 101st-minute winner against reigning champion Union Omaha in the Quarterfinals - converted a spectacular goal in the 86th minute to seal Chattanooga's improbable late winner.
Only seeing action in the final 33 minutes of the match, Mentzingen made the most of his time on the pitch by scoring Chattanooga's incredible match-winner and winning 80% of his tackles and duels.
The 2022 USL League One Playoffs presented by Hisense culminate on Sunday, Oct. 29 with the 2022 USL League One Final between first-time finalists South Georgia Tormenta FC and Chattanooga Red Wolves SC.
Six teams qualified for the single-elimination 2022 USL League One Playoffs and, for the first time in league history, neither of the top two seeds will be represented in the Final.