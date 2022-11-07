In just its fourth season in the professional ranks and first postseason appearance, South Georgia Tormenta FC won the 2022 USL League One Final, defeating Chattanooga Red Wolves SC 2-1 on Sunday evening at Tormenta Stadium.
A largely even match saw the two sides split possession at an even 50% and total shots at 10 to nine in favor of Tormenta FC. Kazaiah Sterling broke the match open in the 35th minute with a penalty conversion after Mukwelle Akale was taken down in the penalty area by Moe Espinoza. Just before the conclusion of the first half, however, José Carrera-Garcia lobbed in a well-placed free kick which Alex Tejera was able to get under and head in during first-half stoppage time to level the scoreline.
The match remained even through the majority of the second half, but things changed in a hurry with 10 minutes to go though, as Tormenta FC 'keeper TJ Bush was forced out with an injury and longtime Ibis Pablo Jara took his spot between the sticks. That emotional momentum swing saw Kazaiah Sterling slip a ball to the feet of a streaking Jamil Roberts on the far side of the pitch just minutes later who was able to power it past Carlos Avilez for the title-sealing score.