The Chattanooga Red Wolves won their first match of the season in a come from behind victory on Saturday, April 8th against One Knoxville SC by a score of 2-1 with goals from Andrew Paoli and Walter Varela.
The match was the first in a series of three matches against the intrastate rival in Knoxville’s first season at the League One level after one season as a USL League Two club in 2022.
The first half was rife with opportunity for the Red Wolves with long crosses and corner kicks as they chipped away at the Knoxville defense while the match grew physical with each side picking up several yellow cards. Goalkeeper Carlos Avilez’s return to the starting lineup was highlighted by numerous key saves to keep One Knoxville off the board through the first 45 minutes of play as the clubs went into halftime tied 0-0.
Knoxville scored their first and only goal of the match in the early minutes of the second half off of a penalty kick from Ilija Ilic. Chattanooga responded to tie the match in the 59th minute with a goal from Andrew Paoli, his first of the season and earning him Man of the Match. “I was trying to create a little space for myself just in case it came to me and luckily it came to me and I just tried to head it to the far post and luckily it went in,” shared Paoli following the win.
The Red Wolves continued to pressure the opposition’s defense until the 73rd minute when Walter Varela eked one past the Knoxville goalkeeper off a through ball pass from Ryley Kraft.
The final 15 minutes of the match saw a frenzied Knoxville squad angling to even the score, but Chattanooga’s defense and the continuous strong goalkeeping from Avilez held them off until the final whistle, cementing the first win of the season at home.
“He does so much for us in terms of on and off the ball, breaking up plays, so [I’m] very very happy for him,” said head coach Ziggy Korytoski of Paoli’s efforts and of the team, “Credit to the boys; they worked extremely hard and they’ve earned a good three points tonight.”
The Red Wolves will face off against Northern Carolina FC on Friday, April 21st following a bye week and return to CHI Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 29th against Lexington SC at 7:30 p.m.