The 9th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs continued preparation this morning for Thursday’s matchup at Illinois. The day’s events included morning practice, the weekly press conference and what is becoming a recurring theme, more player honors.
Starting with the latter…quarterback Preston Hutchinson repeated as the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Offensive Player of the Week. He was joined by linebacker Ty Boeck who claimed the defensive honor as well. It’s the second time this season the Mocs swept the awards presented by the TSWA covering Tennessee programs from all divisions of college football.
This week’s press conference was attended by Coach Rusty Wright along with running back Ailym Ford and linebacker Kam Jones. The trio talked about the 3-0 start and the formidable challenge ahead in Champaign.
This week’s game is an 8:30 p.m., Eastern time, kickoff on the Big Ten Network. Fans are encouraged to watch the action at the official home for Chattanooga Mocs athletics, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux on Broad Street.
BTN Channel Guide via traditional providers:
DirecTV: 610
Dish: 410
EPB: 610/630
Spectrum: 307/822
XFinity: 742/1313
TICKETS
3 NOTES TO KNOW
- First meeting all-time with a Big Ten school. The lone meeting with a current member was at Nebraska in 2011, it’s final season in the Big 12.
- Ailym Ford is the league leader and 4th nationally in TDs (6) and fifth in scoring (12.0). He’s scored two TDs in all three games with the first four coming via ground and last weekends by air.
- Defense is top 10 nationally in red zone defense (5th), scoring (6th), TFLs (8th) & total (10th).
MEDIA
TV – BIG: Lisa Byington (PxP), Anthony Herron (Analysis) & Elise Menaker (Sideline)
Radio - WFLI 96.1 FM/1070 AM: Jim Reynolds (PxP), Todd Agne (Analysis) & Will Poindexter (Sideline)
Listen Live - Radio broadcast is available for free online at GoMocs.com & on the Varsity Network App
2022 WEEKLY HONORS
Week 1
Reuben Lowery III, SoCon Defensive Player of the Week
Reuben Lowery III, TSWA Defensive Player of the Week
Ailym Ford, TSWA Offensive Player of the Week
Week 2
Preston Hutchinson, SoCon Offensive Player of the Week
Preston Hutchinson, TSWA Offensive Player of the Week
Week 3
Preston Hutchinson, SoCon Offensive Player of the Week
Preston Hutchinson, TSWA Offensive Player of the Week
Ty Boeck, TSWA Defensive Player of the Week